Deobra Redden, accused of attacking judge, planning insanity defense

Posted at 1:14 PM, February 29, 2024
LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — Deobra Redden was brought in shackles to a Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday morning to be arraigned on a slew of felony charges related to an attack on a local judge in open court.

Deobra Redden wears a mask and shackles in court

Deobra Redden wore shackles when he appeared in court on Feb. 29, 2024. (Scripps News Las Vegas)

Video of the attack showed Redden leaping the judicial bench during a sentencing hearing on unrelated charges.

He is accused of battery and attempted murder on Judge Mary Kay Holthus, along with a number of other charges related to the attack and his behavior in jail afterward.

Appearing before Judge Susan Johnson on Thursday, Redden’s defense attorney noted his client would invoke his right to a speedy trial and intends to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

WATCH: Video Shows Defendant Minutes Before Attacking Judge

In previous court hearings, Redden and his defense counsel have raised the issue of Redden’s mental illness.

They say he’s been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Redden had asked for leniency in sentencing, arguing he was on a path toward improvement. But when Holthus moved to sentence him to prison time in the battery case, Redden leapt the bench, cursing at her and throwing punches.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.

