Plea hearing scheduled for Katrina Baur, Elijah Vue’s mother

MANITOWOC, Wisc. (Scripps News Green Bay/Court TV) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for the mother of missing toddler Elijah Vue.

Katrina Baur appears via video conference at a court hearing with her attorney. (Court TV)

Katrina Baur is charged with child neglect, not for Elijah’s disappearance, but for alleged mistreatment of both Elijah and his six-year-old sibling. On Monday, a hearing was held where a plea hearing was scheduled for July 18.

Baur has not been charged directly in Elijah’s disappearance. Baur’s partner, Jesse Vang, has pleaded not guilty to child neglect charges. Investigators say Elijah was in Vang’s care when he disappeared. At a preliminary hearing for Vang earlier this year, detectives testified that Baur had brought Elijah to Vang’s home on Feb. 12, 2024, to help with behavioral issues through discipline and “punishment.”

Investigators say that “discipline” for Elijah included being forced to pray standing up for 2-3 hours at a time and having bottles of milk withheld.

Elijah was reported missing on Feb. 18, two days before he was supposed to be returned to Baur. Vang told police that he went to sleep with Elijah in his room but the child was gone when he woke up.

Vang is scheduled to be back in court on September 27th.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Katrina Baur had reached a plea agreement.

