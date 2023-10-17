Father charged after child’s decomposing body found in home

Posted at 1:55 PM, October 17, 2023

MILWAUKEE (Court TV/Scripps News Milwaukee) — Milwaukee police are searching for a man who was charged in connection with the death of his 12-year-old son, after the child’s body was found malnourished and decomposing in his home.

Police photo of a man

Police released this photo of Romuan J. Moye, wanted in connection with his son’s death. (Milwaukee Police Dept. via Scripps News Milwaukee)

Romuan J. Moye was charged with chronic neglect of a child (consequence is death), chronic neglect of a child and failure to report death. He faces up to 82 years in prison if convicted, according to the district attorney’s office.

The body of Moye’s son, identified as 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson by family, was found inside a home on Milwaukee’s north side Tuesday evening and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said that Robinson was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday, and said it performed an autopsy Wednesday.

The medical examiner said Robinson was found malnourished and decomposing. Officials believe he may have been dead for days. The medical examiner says the timing of his disappearance could go as far back as Labor Day.

Robinson’s brother, Jordan, spoke to Scripps News Milwaukee about how he is dealing with the biggest loss of his life.

“I feel hurt,” Jordan said. “I want closure for my family. Not seeing our brother growing up hurts.”

There are many unanswered questions surrounding the little boy’s death. Why wasn’t he reported missing? Did anyone from his school notice he was missing? Why aren’t police saying this is a homicide but the medical examiner is?

A young boy in a tshirt and jeans

An undated photo shows Jacarie Robinson. (Family via Scripps News Milwaukee)

“It don’t even feel real,” Jordan said. “Just from getting the call and then progressing to today, I woke up and I was just really thinking in my thoughts like, ‘Dang my little brother really gone.'”

Jordan says his brother’s life was taken too soon. He described Robinson as a happy and energetic kid who loved wrestling.

“I wanted to tell him more and be there for him,” Jordan said. “But it didn’t happen like that, unfortunately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

