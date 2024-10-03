FL v. Corey Binderim: Home Renovation Murder Trial

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida contractor accused of killing a client is facing the death penalty if convicted at trial.

Corey Binderim, 49, is facing multiple charges including premeditated murder in the Oct. 2019 death of 65-year-old Susan Mauldin. Investigators allege Binderim killed Mauldin because she was going to sue him over a botched bathroom remodel.

Court documents state Mauldin paid Binderim approximately $12,000 for the project. Binderim demolished the bathroom, but failed to finish to the job and failed to show for work on multiple occasions over the next several months. Before her disappearance, Mauldin told multiple people she was going to tell Binderim he must refund her money or she would sue. Binderim was scheduled to to come to Mauldin’s home on Oct. 23, but did not show.

Mauldin was reported missing by a friend on Oct. 25, who alerted investigators to the issues with Binderim. Authorities said blood was found in Mauldin’s living room and kitchen.

According to an affidavit, investigators were able to track Bindermin’s movements on Oct. 24. Video surveillance allegedly showed him at a Home Depot purchasing bags of concrete and heavy duty demo bags. Afterwards, he called Mauldin twice and drove to her home for a short period of time.

After leaving Mauldin’s residence, investigators tracked his vehicle to his home, then to a landfill, where he dumped approximately 300 pounds in the construction area, according to the affidavit. That waste was ultimately transferred to another landfill in Folkston, Georgia, where authorities conducted a search in Jan. 2020. Over two days, search teams recovered human remains that were confirmed to be Mauldin.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 10/3/24