Corey Binderim's Defense Highlights Good Acts

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Asking a jury to spare Corey Binderim's life, his attorney pointed to his family relationships and the compassion he's shown to others. Binderim faces a potential death sentence for the murder of Susan Mauldin. (10/17/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?