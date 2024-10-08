Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Binderam's Former Client: 'It was like watching Michelngelo at work'

David Frakt, a satisfied former client of Corey Binderim, testified for the defense. Binderim, a contractor, is accused of killing a client. Frat said he was satisfied with the work the defendant did on his home, calling him a master. (10/8/24) MORE

Court TV, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Middle-aged bald man on the witness stand waves his hand.

Binderam's Former Client: 'It was like watching Michelngelo at work'

headshot of victim, lawyer arguing, and defendant listening

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Splitscreen of a photo a large home, a lawyer speaking and a defendant listening to the lawyer.

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Defendant looks nervous on the stand

Ackerman Says McClendon Wanted to ‘Kick’ His ‘Scrawny Ass’

middle aged male defendant on the stand

Defendant Recalls Finding Out Wife Was Dating Victim

triple split screen: picture of a middle-aged man, defendant at table, and witness on the stand

Expert: Bud Ackermann Had No Time to React

2 young male defendants who look alike wear suits in court.

Menendez Brothers One Step Closer to Freedom

male and female codefendants sitting with their attorneys a they are being sentenced

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Siblings Sentenced for Mom's Murder

splitscreen: mugshot of a young man and a photo of a young woman

Ohio Man Accused in Woman's Murder is Pro Se Defendant in Bench Trial

VIDEO

Friend: Madden Said He'd Cut Off Victim's Head & Put it in Mom's Lap

splitscreen of a close up image of a knife blade and a defendant sitting at a table

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Jury Sees Murder Weapon Up Close

Blonde young woman with hair in a bun and a white blouse cries in court.

'Bastard!': Courtroom Outburst in Gallery As Autopsy Photos Shown

MORE VIDEOS