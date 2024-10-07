"This Is Where You Put the Body": Former Employee Recalls Comment

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Leigh Stansbury, who worked for Corey Binderim, joked that she would dump a body and Binderim responded with, 'this is where you put the body.' Binderim is accused in the murder of Susan Mauldin, who was his home renovation client. (10/7/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?