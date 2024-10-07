Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

"This Is Where You Put the Body": Former Employee Recalls Comment

Leigh Stansbury, who worked for Corey Binderim, joked that she would dump a body and Binderim responded with, 'this is where you put the body.' Binderim is accused in the murder of Susan Mauldin, who was his home renovation client. (10/7/24) MORE

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mother Speaks Out About Son's Allegations

Brooks Houck, Steven Lawson, and Joseph Lawson.

Three Men Accused in Death of Crystal Rogers, Face Trial In New Venue

Leigh Stansbury

headshot of victim, lawyer arguing, and defendant listening

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

a man testifies in court

Witness Accuses Corey Binderim of Forging Check, Stealing $5,000

cassidy lee testifies in corey binderim trial

Corey Binderim's Ex-Wife Testifies About Marriage, Drug Issues & Lies

Sarah Boone sits in court

Sarah Boone Rejects Plea Deal Before Murder Trial

split screen shows judge and a seated man

'An Absolute Tragedy': Judge Sentences William 'Bud' Ackerman

people hug on one side of the screen, as a man sits on the other

'We've Never Heard a Simple Sorry': McClendon's Family Addresses Court

William Ackerman sits in court

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Closing Arguments and Verdict

Jennifer Gledhill and Matthew Johnson

Wife Accused of Killing National Guard Husband

Bud Ackerman

Ackerman Grilled Over Calls to Estranged Wife on Night of Incident

