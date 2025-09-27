FL v. Daniel Stearns: Scattered Remains Murder Trial

PALM BAY, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida man is standing trial on charges he murdered his girlfriend, buried her and then dug up her remains to dispose of them again.

Daniel Loren Stearns, 35, is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a dead body in the death of Nancy Howery, 44, who disappeared on Feb. 15, 2023.

Investigators learned that Stearns and Howery had been in a relationship for two years and had been arguing in the hours before she was last seen. A friend of Howery’s said that she had heard the couple arguing over the phone on Feb. 15 and making plans to meet to make up.

In an arrest affidavit, police said Stearns eventually confessed to murdering Howery and disposing of her body, but claimed that she “forced him” to do it. Stearns said the two met up after arguing, at which point Howery asked for a shooting lesson. They went to an area known as “The Compound” — an undeveloped area of land spanning 12.2 square miles. During the lesson, Stearns said he was holding his Glock 17 p80, pointing it down range in a “vulnerable position” when Howery lunged at his gun. After a physical struggle, Stearns said he was afraid for his life when he fired a single shot into Nancy’s head.

Investigators noted in their report that Stearns is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and has claimed to be trained in “combative techniques” and Aikido martial arts.

Stearns allegedly told officers that he didn’t trust the police, so he carried Howery’s body into the woods and left her on the ground. He said he returned to the area later, buried the body and then left again. Stearns said he then returned a second time and used his truck to take the remains to a different part of The Compound, where he doused her body in lighter fluid and set it on fire. Days later, he said he returned to that area to gather the evidence into buckets, which he then scattered in various locations.

Stearns’ defense has successfully suppressed some of his statements to police, which were made after he had invoked his right to remain silent.