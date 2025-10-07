Scattered Remains Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Daniel Stearns has been found guilty on all counts in the killing of his girlfriend, Nancy Howery. The Florida jury convicted him of second-degree murder with a firearm, abuse of a dead human body, and tampering with evidence. (10/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?