Medical Examiner Details Nancy Howery's Burned Bone and Skin Fragments

Medical Examiner Dr. Matrina Schmidt testified that scattered, burned remains showed evidence of a fatal gunshot wound to victim Nancy Howery's head. The forensic pathologist examined bone fragments, skull pieces, and other evidence. (10/3/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Medical Examiner Dr. Matrina Schmidt on the stand

Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo verdicts

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Watch the Two Verdicts!

Eric Sweeney stands in court

Judge Offers 'Path to Redemption' to Eric Sweeney at Sentencing

defense attorney addresses judge

Sweeney's Defense: 'Eric's Not A Monster'

Huston Danker sentenced

Huston Danker Sentenced in Killing of Ryan Cooper

eric sweeney in court

Experts Testify About Eric Sweeney's Mental Health Diagnosis at Sentencing

Lauren Prusiner, a defense attorney for Eric Sweeney, in court

Defense Says Eric Sweeney is 'Deeply Damaged' By Childhood of Abuse

eric sweeney in court

Prosecutor Calls Eric Sweeney 'Mass Killer,' Family Asks for Maximum Time

Sign shop owner testifies in Hernandez case

Shop Owner Worried Signs He Made For Carlos Hernandez Were Used in Crime

Kohberger crime scene

Judge Bars Release of Some Idaho Crime Scene Photos Per Families' Request

Victim Nancy Howery's ex-husband, Todd Howery

Scattered Remains Murder Trial: Victim's Ex-Husband Takes Stand

Trinity Poague

Ex-Pageant Queen Charged in Death of Toddler Appears in Court

