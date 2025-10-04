Medical Examiner Details Nancy Howery's Burned Bone and Skin Fragments

- Watch Live
Medical Examiner Dr. Matrina Schmidt testified that scattered, burned remains showed evidence of a fatal gunshot wound to victim Nancy Howery's head. The forensic pathologist examined bone fragments, skull pieces, and other evidence. (10/3/25) MORE
