Scattered Remains Murder Trial: Victim's Ex-Husband Takes Stand

Victim Nancy Howery's ex-husband, Todd Howery, discusses their custody arrangement. Nancy was reported missing in Feb. 2023 after failing to pick up her children. Daniel Stearns is accused of murdering Nancy and scattering her remains. (10/2/25) MORE

Victim Nancy Howery's ex-husband, Todd Howery

Trinity Poague

Ex-Pageant Queen Charged in Death of Toddler Appears in Court

Detective Casey Jones

Detective Details Taking Defendant Carlos Hernandez Into Custody

bodycam footage of officers responding to Linda Murray

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Bodycam of Officers Responding to Scene

Daniel Stearns on bodycam

Stearns Grilled on Bodycam About the Last Time He Spoke to Howery

defense attorney Michael McCarthy delivers his opening statement

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Joshua Zuazo Opening Statements

Linda Murray takes the stand

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Victim Hussein Murray's Wife Takes Stand

Brandon Isabelle sentenced

Baby in the River Murder: Jury Recommends Sentence for Brandon Isabelle

Ring camera video footage of alleged imposters

Ring Camera Video of Alleged Imposters Charged in Deadly Home Invasion

Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo

MI v. Carlos Hernandez & Joshua Zuazo: Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial

Bodycam footage of Linda Murray

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Bodycam Shows Victim's Wife in Restraints

Who is Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

Who Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez, Teen Found in Singer D4vd's Tesla?

