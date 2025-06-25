Former jail guard, boxing gym owner called to testify for Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (Court TV) — A hearing next week in Pennsylvania will determine whether six people will have to travel to Idaho to testify as Bryan Kohberger stands trial for the murder of four college students.

Kohberger is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves as they slept in their home near the University of Idaho campus in the early-morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Kohberger’s murder trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection next month, though his attorneys are asking for a last-minute delay.

Six witnesses are scheduled to appear at a hearing on June 30, after they were summoned to appear to testify in Kohberger’s Idaho trial. The Monday hearing will determine whether there is cause for the witnesses to be compelled to travel.

Among the witnesses subpoenaed is William Searfoss, a corrections officer at the Monroe County jail, where Kohberger was held after his arrest at his family’s home in eastern Pennsylvania. Searfoss, who previously ran for East Stroudsburg School Board, told the Pocono Record in 2007 that his job gives him “unique insight and experience with issues such as violence, gang activity and school security.”

Also called to the hearing are Anthony Somma, Ralph Vecchio, Ann Parham, Jesse Harris and Brandon Andreola. Ann Parham, who says she is a retired teacher on social media, was one of Kohberger’s academic advisors, the NY Post reported. Kohberger’s former professor at DeSales University, Michelle Bolger, was initially scheduled to be included as a witness, but was replaced by Andreola. Andreola’s social media accounts do not reveal any ties to the university. Harris owns a boxing gym in Pennsylvania, where Fox News reported Kohberger worked out.

Maggie Sanders, whose relationship to the case and Kohberger remains unclear, was initially scheduled to appear with the other witnesses, but her hearing has been delayed until July 7.