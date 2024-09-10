Girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s murderer pleads guilty to lying to FBI

The girlfriend of a man serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel has pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators.

In March, Angel Vause was charged with three counts of making a false statement to federal investigators. Vause was dating Raymond Moody when he killed Drexel in 2009. The charges accused Vause of lying to investigators in 2022, around the time Moody turned himself in to authorities and confessed to Drexel’s death.

On Monday, the FBI announced Vause pleaded guilty to the three-count indictment. She’s facing up to 24 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

Moody, who led authorities to Drexel’s body, said the night the teen was killed, he offered her marijuana and she voluntarily went to his campsite with him, reported The Associated Press. He claimed Vause was with him when he picked Drexel up, but after she left, Moody killed Drexel when she refused to have sex with him.

Vause lied about three factors when telling investigators about the night Drexel disappeared, including her whereabouts after leaving Moody and Drexel. Authorities said Vause also took Drexel’s cell phone and disposed of it and lied when she said Drexel “voluntarily” joined them to “consume marijuana and cocaine, when, in fact, Drexel was abducted under false pretenses.”