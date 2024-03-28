Girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s murderer charged with lying to FBI

Posted at 10:14 AM, March 28, 2024
Ivy Brown

The girlfriend of a man serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel is now facing federal charges.

Angel Vause is charged with three counts of making a false statement to federal investigators, according to court documents obtained by Court TV. Vause was dating Raymond Moody when he killed Drexel in 2009. The charges accuse Vause of lying to investigators in 2022, around the time Moody turned himself in to authorities and confessed to Drexel’s death.

raymond moody and brittannee drexel

(L) Raymond Douglas Moody (Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office via AP), (R) Brittanee Drexel (NamUs)

Moody, who led authorities to Drexel’s body, said the night the teen was killed, he offered her marijuana and she voluntarily went to his campsite with him, reported The Associated Press. He claimed Vause was with him when he picked Drexel up, but after she left, Moody killed Drexel when she refused to have sex with him.

The charges against Vause allege she lied about three factors when telling investigators about the night Drexel disappeared. The first charge accuses Vause of lying about her whereabouts after leaving Moody and Drexel. The second charge alleges Vause took Drexel’s cell phone and disposed of it. The third charge accuses Vause of lying when she said Drexel “voluntarily” joined them to “consume marijuana and cocaine, when, in fact, Drexel was abducted under false pretenses.”

The grand jury charges were filed March 26, 2024, in a sealed indictment. Authorities said Vause was arrested and arraigned the next day.

