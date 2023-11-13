IA v. Ivan Brammer: Strangled Girlfriend Murder Trial

By LAUREN SILVER

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (Court TV) — Jury selection begins on Monday for a man accused of killing his girlfriend, whose body was later found frozen in a ditch.

Ivan “Sam” Brammer is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with a corpse and theft in the death of Ilene Gowan. Gowan, 60, was last seen with Brammer, with whom she was in an on-again/off-again relationship on Feb. 13, 2023.

Gowan was reported missing on Feb. 15 by her daughter, Nicole Schipper. Nicole told police when she reported her mother’s disappearance that her mother had in her possession a personal safe containing $1,200. After days of searching, her body was found on Feb. 26 in a ditch, partially frozen. Gowan’s clothing was intact, but her purse and safe were gone. While temperatures had been above freezing the day she disappeared, they dropped soon after, and investigators said they believe Gowan was in the ditch the 11 days she was missing.

Investigators quickly focused their attention on Brammer, whose relationship with the victim was described by friends and family as volatile, “with much verbal fighting and alcohol involved.” Two witnesses who spoke to police said that before her disappearance, Gowan had been kicked out of the apartment she shared with Brammer, and that Brammer had been holding her personal safe — which contained $1,500 — until she paid him $300. Police noted that on Feb. 15, Brammer deposited $1,500 into his bank account.

In an affidavit obtained by Court TV, detectives said they interviewed Brammer four times between Feb. 15 and Feb. 24. While Brammer initially told officers that he had picked Gowan up at 8:30 a.m. and took her to a house where she was staying with a friend, he quickly changed his story. Detectives said, “This was proven to be a false statement and each interview after, when presented with inaccuracies in his previous statements, Brammer would change his story to conform to the facts presented.”

On Feb. 25, the day after his last interview with police and the day before Gowan’s body was found, Brammer sold his truck to a salvage yard. It was crushed and shredded the same day.

When police looked at video from city and private cameras on Feb. 13, they began to put together a timeline that showed when Gowan may have died.

8:30 am-9:28 am – Gowan is seen walking, acting normally, and sitting upright in Brammer’s truck.

10:28 am – Brammer is seen driving his truck, but detectives note “something is different with the way Gowan is sitting or positioned in his truck. At multiple locations, it appears Gowan is awkwardly slumped in the passenger seat.”

10:56 am – Police note that Gowan does not appear to have moved or changed position.

11:06 am – Gowan is no longer visible in Brammer’s truck.

Gowan’s initial autopsy revealed bruises, cuts and scrapes to most of her body, as well as head injuries. None of the head injuries were believed to have been severe enough to cause her death. The medical examiner who conducted the autopsy said that due to the level of decomposition, they could not determine the cause or manner of death, which were both listed as “unknown.”

Brammer was initially charged with tampering with a corpse and theft of the $1,500, but prosecutors upgraded charges after getting a second opinion on the cause and manner of Gowan’s death. Dr. Baden, a doctor in New York, consulted on the case and offered his opinion that Gowan’s cause of death was traumatic asphyxia due to neck compression, and the manner of death was homicide.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Nov. 13, with the trial expected to last approximately one week.