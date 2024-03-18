Investigators find Elijah Vue’s blanket

Posted at 6:10 PM, March 18, 2024
Scripps News Milwaukee Scripps News Milwaukee

TWO RIVERS, Wisc. (Scripps News Green Bay) — A red and white plaid blanket that was found earlier in the search for Elijah Vue has been confirmed to be his, according to a press release sent out on Monday, March 18.

According to a press release from the Two Rivers Police Department (TRPD), the blanket was found in Manitowoc County.

The discovery was 3.7 miles from where Elijah was reported missing on Feb. 20.

TRPD is asking for the public’s assistance in checking all urban and rural areas, including water, to find Elijah and any evidence related to his disappearance.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.

