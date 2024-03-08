Jackson Mahomes enters no contest plea in misdemeanor battery case

Posted at 8:27 AM, March 8, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Scripps News Kansas City/Court TV) — Jackson Mahomes was sentenced to six months probation after entering a no contest plea Thursday to one count of misdemeanor battery in Kansas.

Jackson Mahomes sits in court

Jackson Mahomes sits in court on Jan. 3, 2024. (Scripps News Kansas City)

A Johnson County judge also ordered authorities to find out if Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, qualifies for work release.

The plea comes in a case that stemmed from an incident at a restaurant in Overland Park in Feb. 2023.

Court documents at the time of his arrest alleged that Mahomes “unlawfully and feloniously” touched someone who did not give consent with the “intent to arouse” or satisfy the sexual desires of himself or another. Documents claim that the alleged victim was “overcome by force or fear.”

Mahomes was initially charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Those charges were dismissed in Jan. 2024, at the request of the Johnson County District Attorney’s office because a witness in the case stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

A jury trial on the battery charge had been set for March 25.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Kansas City, an E.W. Scripps Company.

