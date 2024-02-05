Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested in Texas on suspicion of DWI

Posted at 8:33 AM, February 5, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

TYLER, Texas (AP) — The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested in East Texas on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to jail records. The legal issue comes as the younger Mahomes prepares to lead his team into the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

patrick mahomes sr mugshot

This Feb. 3, 2024 booking photo provided by the Tyler Police Department shows Patrick Mahomes, Sr. (Tyler Police Department)

Patrick Mahomes Sr., 54, was arrested Saturday night in Tyler and his bond was set at $10,000. He was released on Sunday, according to jail records from Smith County, Texas.

Mahomes’ attorney did not immediately respond to a voicemail from The Associated Press seeking comment.

His arrest occurred a little more than a week before his son leads the Chiefs against San Francisco in Las Vegas as Kansas City attempts to repeat as Super Bowl champion.

The younger Mahomes likely will face questions at Super Bowl media night on Monday about whether his father’s arrest will be a distraction. That could be a storyline going into next weekend.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested on the same charge in 2019 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail, Smith County records show.

Mahomes Sr. played 11 seasons (1992-2003) in Major League Baseball as a pitcher.

The right-hander was 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA in 308 career games (63 starts) for the Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates. He was part of the 1999 NL playoffs with the Mets.

Last month, the quarterback’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, had three felony charges against him dismissed. He had been accused of grabbing a woman’s neck and kissing her without her consent.

More In:

Related Stories

Jackson Mahomes sits in court

Judge dismisses three charges against Jackson Mahomes

UPDATE: A judge accepted a request from prosecutors to dismiss three of the most serious charges against Jackson Mahomes. More

judge presides over courtroom and photo of Jackson Mahomes

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jackson Mahomes

A judge dismissed three charges of aggravated sexual battery against Jackson Mahomes at the prosecutor's request. More

Jackson Mahomes mugshot

Jackson Mahomes’ preliminary hearing in sexual battery case postponed

Preliminary hearing for Jackson Mahomes is canceled for now. The younger brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes faces sexual battery charges. More

TRENDING

Jennifer Crumbley's attorney delivers closing arguments
Holly Bobo
Sarah boone in court with her signature overlaid
Jennifer Crumbley

LATEST NEWS

Michelle Troconis gestures in court
Annette Harvey's Washington County Sheriff's Office mug shot.
Jennifer Crumbley
Brian Steven Smith sits in a courtroom

SCRIPPS NEWS

2 women killed in same manner days apart spark questions in this city
She stole his memory card. Now it's at the center of his murder trial
Patrick Mahomes' father arrested on DWI charge week before Super Bowl