Judge dismisses three charges against Jackson Mahomes

Posted at 4:40 PM, January 3, 2024

By: Sam Hartle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Scripps News Kansas City) — A Johnson County, Kansas, District Court judge Wednesday accepted a request from prosecutors to dismiss the three most serious charges against Jackson Mahomes after a witness in the case refused to cooperate.

Jackson Mahomes sits in court

Jackson Mahomes sits in court on Jan. 3, 2024. (Scripps News Kansas City)

On Tuesday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office filed a motion to dismiss three aggravated sexual battery charges in connection to a Feb. 25, 2023, incident at an Overland Park restaurant.

The motion came after the witness in the case informed prosecutors that she would no longer cooperate.

On Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens told Judge Thomas Sutherland that after cooperating last August and October, the witness decided to end cooperation in November.

Sutherland accepted the state’s motion, leaving just the misdemeanor battery charge facing Mahomes.

READ MORE: Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick Mahomes, arrested for sexual battery

The charge, Sutherland said, was eligible for diversion, though attorneys representing Mahomes wanted to move forward with a jury trial.

The judge and two sides settled on a two-day trial in front of a six-person jury, tentatively slated for March 25 and 26.

Sutherland asked the two sides to continue conversations surrounding diversion and a possible plea agreement.

At the end of the hearing, Mahomes’ attorneys successfully modified the conditions of his bond.

Mahomes is no longer subject to pre-trial services and may have contact with Anna Robb.

A pre-trial conference is set for March 22.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Kansas City, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

judge presides over courtroom and photo of Jackson Mahomes

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jackson Mahomes

A judge dismissed three charges of aggravated sexual battery against Jackson Mahomes at the prosecutor's request. More

Jackson Mahomes mugshot

Jackson Mahomes’ preliminary hearing in sexual battery case postponed

Preliminary hearing for Jackson Mahomes is canceled for now. The younger brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes faces sexual battery charges. More

Jackson Mahomes with Taylor Swift.

NFL Star’s Brother Charged with Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, faces charges stemming from forcibly kissing a woman. More

TRENDING

Savannah Soto picture distributed by Texas Department of Public Safety
Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York Sept. 14, 2017
Savannah Soto picture distributed by Texas Department of Public Safety
top 5 trials countdown graphic

LATEST NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot
Man jumps over judicial bench
Booking photo of Nicholas Godejohn
Police cruiser and police at crime scene

SCRIPPS NEWS

What to know about names released in Jeffrey Epstein court docs
Watch: Man attacks judge in Nevada court during sentencing
Man accused of stabbing 6-year-old boy awaits hearing in Illinois