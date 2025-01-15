JonBenét Ramsey Special Report – Part Two | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 2:47 PM, January 15, 2025
Court TV Staff

Part two of Vinnie Politan’s investigation into the murder of JonBenét Ramsey further examines videos and behaviors of Gary Oliva, a convicted pedophile who has confessed to accidentally killing JonBenét. The episode delves into Oliva’s background and assesses the credibility of his confession. Despite his claims, no conclusive evidence has been found linking Oliva to the crime, and his DNA does not match that found at the scene. The investigation continues to explore all leads in the ongoing effort to solve the nearly 30-year-old case.

