Judge Ashley: What you need to know about jury instructions in Arizona

Posted at 4:13 PM, March 29, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (Court TV) — During coverage of the Border Migrant Murder Trial, Court TV anchor Judge Ashley Willcott took a moment to explain jury instructions in the State of Arizona, where rancher George Alan Kelly, 75, is accused of fatally shooting Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, 48, a Mexican citizen who was found dead on his land near the border of the United States and Mexico.

“First, you should know they get notepads and pens so they can take notes,” explained Judge Ashley. “I think that’s a good thing because then they can use those notes to refresh certain facts when they’re deliberating. Not all courts allow you to take notes.”

READ MORE: AZ v. George Kelly: Border Migrant Murder Trial

Judge Ashley also said that jurors in Arizona are permitted to ask questions. This is the process: After the lawyers ask questions, a juror who wants to ask a question has to raise their hand and pass up a slip of paper with their question written on it. This custom is quite unique, because not all states allow jury questions.

In addition, Judge Ashley noted that under Arizona law, only eight of the 12 jurors will deliberate. Four names will be randomly selected to serve as alternates and the remaining eight will be the ones deliberating.

Judge Ashley said that if she were presiding over the case, she would take the opportunity to remind the jury of all of these things throughout the trial, as needed, in order to preserve the integrity of the process.

More In:

Related Stories

From the Bench with Judge Ashely Willcott

Jury Instructions in Arizona: What You Need to Know

Judge Ashley explains why jury instructions in Arizona are different from other states, and how that impacts the Border Migrant Murder Trial. More

george kelly appears in court

AZ v. George Kelly: Border Migrant Murder Trial

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly is accused of killing a Mexican man on his land near the U.S.-Mexico border. More

border patrol agent testifies in court

Agent Says George Kelly ‘Didn’t Look Like He Was Afraid’

Agent Robert Heredia testified that George Kelly never said that he saw a weapon or was shot at, and had a calm and respectful demeanor. More

TRENDING

Ryan and Gypsy are pictured on their wedding day.
Sharonda Brown joins Vinnie Politan to discuss the allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and how he'd allegedly use money, power and physical violence to enforce sexual requests.
Attorneys for both sides were in court for a motion hearing to dismiss the indictment.
A woman in a blue shirt and hair in a messy bun sits in court

LATEST NEWS

Texas A&M student Caleb Harris went missing on March 4.
george kelly appears in court
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie

SCRIPPS NEWS