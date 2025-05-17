Karen Read Murder Retrial: Lieutenant Paul Gallagher Testimony | Court TV Podcast

Karen Read faces a jury for the second time, charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Boston Police officer John O’Keefe. Did Read hit O’Keefe with her car, leaving him to die in the snow? Or is she the target of an elaborate cover-up, as she and her supporters have claimed? This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the full testimony of Canton Police Lieutenant Paul Gallagher from 5/5/2025 and 5/6/2025. Hear his detailed account regarding evidence collection and more in this highly divisive case.

