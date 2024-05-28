Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial of Karen Read: Case Evidence | Vinnie Politan Investigates

PODCAST: Vinnie Politan digs deep into the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial of Karen Read, who is charged with killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. This episode will explore the evidence against Karen Read and examine her relationship with John O’Keefe.

Plus, Vinnie Politan travels to Dedham, Massachusetts, and follows the route Read and O’Keefe took – from bar hopping to a fellow officer’s house nearby – where O’Keefe’s dead body was found outside in the snow. At trial, Brian Albert testified that neither Karen nor John came inside that night. Prosecutors accused Read of hitting O’Keefe with her car while dropping him off at a party at the residence and leaving him to die. Her defense attorneys allege a sloppy investigation and elaborate cover-up.

For more on the case against Karen Read, Click Here.

