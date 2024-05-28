Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial of Karen Read: Case Evidence | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Posted at 3:39 PM, May 28, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

PODCAST: Vinnie Politan digs deep into the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial of Karen Read, who is charged with killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. This episode will explore the evidence against Karen Read and examine her relationship with John O’Keefe.

Plus, Vinnie Politan travels to Dedham, Massachusetts, and follows the route Read and O’Keefe took – from bar hopping to a fellow officer’s house nearby – where O’Keefe’s dead body was found outside in the snow. At trial, Brian Albert testified that neither Karen nor John came inside that night. Prosecutors accused Read of hitting O’Keefe with her car while dropping him off at a party at the residence and leaving him to die. Her defense attorneys allege a sloppy investigation and elaborate cover-up.

For more on the case against Karen Read, Click Here.
Subscribe to the Court TV Newsletter: https://www.courttv.com/email/

all podcast episodes

 

 

More In:

Related Stories

karen read appears in court

MA v. Karen Read: Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial

UPDATE: The trial of Karen Read, accused in the death of her police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe, is underway in Massachusetts. More

Brian Higgins faces cross-examination and was questioned about his decision to get rid of the phone and sim card he used to exchange text messages with Karen Read.  John O'Keefe's niece and nephew also took the stand.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 18 Recap

Brian Higgins faces cross-examination and was questioned about his decision to get rid of the sim card and phone he used to text Karen Read. More

Brian Higgins Testifies that Karen Read Kissed Him

Ted Rowlands discusses the testimony of Brian Higgins in the Killer or Cover Up Trial and gives updates on the current trials on Court TV. More

TRENDING

Closing arguments are set to begin tomorrow in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial where Chad Daybell is charged with murder in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and the youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.
Jury deliberations begin Tuesday as the closing arguments have been made in the TikTok Star Murder Trial where Ali Abulaban is accused of murdering his estranged wife and a man she was with. \
Friday, the prosecution and defense gave closing arguments in the trial of a former TikTok star accused of killing his estranged wife and another man.

LATEST NEWS

christopher palmiter testifies
Christopher Gregor sits in court

SCRIPPS NEWS