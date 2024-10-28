Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Lindsay Shiver’s bond revoked after violations

Posted at 3:39 PM, October 28, 2024 and last updated 5:28 PM, October 28, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

NASSAU, Bahamas (Court TV) — A former beauty queen accused of masterminding a plot to kill her husband is back behind bars after a judge revoked her bond.

Lindsay Shiver

Lindsay Shiver walks into a courthouse in the Bahamas on Dec. 8, 2023. (Court TV)

Lindsay Shiver is accused of plotting with her boyfriend, Terrence Bethel, and another man, Faron Newbold, to kill her then-husband, former Auburn football player Robert Shiver. Lindsay faces charges in the Bahamas, where she and her husband had a second home and where she allegedly began her affair with Bethel. After pleading not guilty, Lindsay was released from jail on bond.

RELATED | Threats, erratic behavior and weapons: Inside the Shiver family’s 911 calls

Now, Lindsay is back in jail after a judge found that she violated the conditions of her release and ordered her back into custody, The Nassau Guardian reported, and Court TV sources have confirmed.

One of the conditions of her release and travel to the United States was that she wore an ankle monitor and lived at her parents’ home in Alabama. However, data from the ankle monitor introduced in court showed that Lindsay had changed her address without court approval, according to The Nassau Guardian.

READ MORE | Lindsay Shiver allowed to travel to the US…with conditions

In one incident, when Lindsay was away from her house, she was allegedly attacked by a different boyfriend, Dorsey Ryan Love. In August, Lindsay accused Love of shoving her onto a bed, choking her and trying to suffocate her, WTVY reported.

In the Bahamas, the judge ruled that Lindsay should be taken into custody both for the violations and for her own safety.

While the judge initially stayed the order for Lindsay to file an appeal, sources confirmed to Court TV’s Matt Johnson that both she and Bethel were taken into custody. They will likely remain in custody for at least a week until there is an emergency bail hearing.

More In:

Related Stories

photo of lindsay and robert shiver

Judge Revokes Lindsay Shiver’s Bond

Lindsay Shiver, charged with plotting her estranged husband's murder, was ordered back to jail after violating the conditions of her bond. More

couple smiling in photo

Rundown of Murder Plot in Paradise | Vinnie Politan Investigates

The case against Lindsay Shiver, her boyfriend Terrance Bethel, and Farron Newbold for allegedly plotting her husband's murder, are being investigated in this episode featuring... More

Lindsay Shiver

Gag Order Issued in Murder-for-Hire Case Against Lindsay Shiver

There is a gag order in place against Lindsay Shiver, who's accused of conspiring to kill her husband with her alleged lover and another man. More

TRENDING

Melody Farris appears in court
mugshot of Richard Allen
Menendez brothers mugshots

LATEST NEWS

Lindsay Shiver
Cleotha Abston appears in court
Mug shot of a middle-aged bald man.

SCRIPPS NEWS