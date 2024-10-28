Lindsay Shiver’s bond revoked after violations

NASSAU, Bahamas (Court TV) — A former beauty queen accused of masterminding a plot to kill her husband is back behind bars after a judge revoked her bond.

Lindsay Shiver is accused of plotting with her boyfriend, Terrence Bethel, and another man, Faron Newbold, to kill her then-husband, former Auburn football player Robert Shiver. Lindsay faces charges in the Bahamas, where she and her husband had a second home and where she allegedly began her affair with Bethel. After pleading not guilty, Lindsay was released from jail on bond.

Now, Lindsay is back in jail after a judge found that she violated the conditions of her release and ordered her back into custody, The Nassau Guardian reported, and Court TV sources have confirmed.

One of the conditions of her release and travel to the United States was that she wore an ankle monitor and lived at her parents’ home in Alabama. However, data from the ankle monitor introduced in court showed that Lindsay had changed her address without court approval, according to The Nassau Guardian.

In one incident, when Lindsay was away from her house, she was allegedly attacked by a different boyfriend, Dorsey Ryan Love. In August, Lindsay accused Love of shoving her onto a bed, choking her and trying to suffocate her, WTVY reported.

In the Bahamas, the judge ruled that Lindsay should be taken into custody both for the violations and for her own safety.

While the judge initially stayed the order for Lindsay to file an appeal, sources confirmed to Court TV’s Matt Johnson that both she and Bethel were taken into custody. They will likely remain in custody for at least a week until there is an emergency bail hearing.