Julie Grant to Lindsay Shiver: 'Go Have a Seat!'

The Bahama Mama is back on the outside after bond was revoked for violating a condition by appearing on GMA. Julie says she needs to be quiet and focus on her kids, who could have lost their dad if Lindsay Shiver's alleged plot had worked. (2/14/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

news anchor speaks animatedly as a picture of a speeding truck is displayed on the monitor.

Ted Rowlands: O.J. Simpson's Win Was the Result of 'A Perfect Storm'

Officer testifying in court

Lead Investigator Testifies About Jessica Barnes' Death

brandon barnes mugshot

Brandon Barnes Discusses 'Sex Addiction' Before Arrest For Wife's Murder

Splitscreen of two woman who look like they've seen better days.

Sgt. Robert McDonald Recalls Plotting to Force His Way Into LaCount Home

A photo of a red Jeep is displayed on screen at a trial.

Sgt. Robert McDonald Recalls Finding Alice Kuhn Dead in Jeep

back of Kimberly LaCount's head

Wife and Lover Double Murder Trial: Opening Statements

brad simpson appears in court

Brad Simpson In Court: Parties Discuss Discovery in Suzanne Simpson Case

split screen photos of monica sementilli and fabio's sister

Fabio Sementilli's Sister Says Family is Estranged From His Daughters

older blonde woman testifies as older brunette defendant watches with disdain.

Fabio Sementilli's Sister Recalls Meeting Monica's Lover

List of numbers/calculations. Looks like an accountant's spreadsheet of sorts.

Sementilli Money: Witness Explains Divorce Scenario vs. Death Scenario

Older blonde woman with beautiful hair and high cheekbones takes the stand.

Fabio Sementilli's Sister: No One In Our Family Had Ever Been Cremated

Chief Security Officer

Monica Sementilli Immediately and Only Asked About Life Insurance Money

