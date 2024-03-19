Motions Argued in Case Against Karen Read | Court TV Podcast

In the early morning hours of January 29, 2022 the body of Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found in the snow outside of a suburban home, now his girlfriend of over two years prepares to stand trial for his murder. Prosecutors allege Karen Read backed her SUV into O’Keefe after a night of drinking and then left him to die in the snow. Defense attorneys claim that O’Keefe was beaten inside of the home and tossed outside in the snow and that Karen Read is the scapegoat in an elaborate cover-up. Both sides were back in court to argue a series of motions, including a motion to dismiss the indictment against Karen Read. On this week’s Court TV Podcast you’ll hear the latest hearing in full as she prepares to stand trial.