Motions Argued in Case Against Karen Read | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 9:17 AM, March 19, 2024

In the early morning hours of January 29, 2022 the body of Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found in the snow outside of a suburban home, now his girlfriend of over two years prepares to stand trial for his murder. Prosecutors allege Karen Read backed her SUV into O’Keefe after a night of drinking and then left him to die in the snow. Defense attorneys claim that O’Keefe was beaten inside of the home and tossed outside in the snow and that Karen Read is the scapegoat in an elaborate cover-up. Both sides were back in court to argue a series of motions, including a motion to dismiss the indictment against Karen Read. On this week’s Court TV Podcast you’ll hear the latest hearing in full as she prepares to stand trial.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

Karen Read sits in court

Lead Investigator in Karen Read’s Murder Case is Under Investigation

Police say they are investigating a key figure in Karen Read's murder case for a "potential violation of department policy." More

GFX highlighting Karen Read and John O'Keefe's relationship.

Inside Karen Read and John O’Keefe’s Rocky Relationship

Spotlighting the volatile courtship between defendant Karen Read and her Boston cop boyfriend, John O'Keefe, who she's accused of killing. More

karen read appears in court

Lead investigator in Karen Read murder case under investigation

MSP confirmed Wednesday that Trooper Michael Proctor is 'being investigated for a potential violation of department policy.' More

TRENDING

Madeline Soto family photo.
Riley Strain briefly speaks to Nashville police.
Riley Strain family photo.
Julie Grant with surveillance vid of Riley Strain on the monitor behind her.

LATEST NEWS

timothy verrill appears in court
court documents in david coots case
karen read appears in court
Richard Allen court arrival.

SCRIPPS NEWS

Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro reports to prison
Hawaii man pleads guilty to killing lover and encasing body in tub
Police report 3 separate shootings within 1 hour in Jacksonville Beach