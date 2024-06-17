Murder of Madeline Soto: Case Against Stephan Sterns | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

PODCAST: Imagine the world of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, who was sent to sleep in a bed with her mom’s boyfriend by her own mother. Now that man, Stephan Sterns, is accused of abusing and killing that child. In this episode, Vinnie Politan and his expert guests look more closely at Stephan Sterns, including his police interviews, body language, and cellphone analysis, to answer the question everybody is wondering: Does Sterns’ story add up?

Special Guests: Dr. Gary Brucato: Forensic and Clinical Psychologist & Author of “The New Evil” Susan Constantine: Human Behavior Expert & Jury Consultant Honorable Belvin Perry (RET): Ninth Judicial Circuit Dave Aronberg: State Attorney, Palm Beach County, FL

