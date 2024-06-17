Murder of Madeline Soto: Case Against Stephan Sterns | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

PODCAST: Imagine the world of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, who was sent to sleep in a bed with her mom’s boyfriend by her own mother. Now that man, Stephan Sterns, is accused of abusing and killing that child. In this episode, Vinnie Politan and his expert guests look more closely at Stephan Sterns, including his police interviews, body language, and cellphone analysis, to answer the question everybody is wondering: Does Sterns’ story add up?

Special Guests: Dr. Gary Brucato: Forensic and Clinical Psychologist & Author of “The New Evil” Susan Constantine: Human Behavior Expert & Jury Consultant Honorable Belvin Perry (RET): Ninth Judicial Circuit Dave Aronberg: State Attorney, Palm Beach County, FL

Madeline Soto Told Counselor Sterns Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’

In this episode of Closing Arguments, Vinnie Politan and his expert panel further discuss the relationship between Stephan Sterns and Madeline Soto. More

New documents offer more insight as we continue to learn more about what the dynamic was between Stephan Sterns and his alleged victim, Madeline Soto. Soto told a school counselor that Sterns made her 'uncomfortable.'

New Insight Into Stephan Sterns and Madeline Soto’s Relationship

New documents offer more insight into what the relationship dynamic was between Stephan Sterns and his alleged victim, Madeline Soto. More

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Michael Proctor Direct Examination | Court TV Podcast

PODCAST: This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the direct examination of Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in this case from 6/10/2024. More

