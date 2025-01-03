Rachel Morin’s alleged killer wants change of venue

BEL AIR, Md. (Scripps News Baltimore/Court TV) — The man accused of killing Rachel Morin wants his trial moved out of Harford County, Maryland.

Attorneys for Victor Martinez-Hernandez say their client can’t receive a fair trial because the murder case has been the subject of “numerous inflammatory and prejudicial reports in both legacy and social media.”

Martinez-Hernandez, a 24-year-old El Salvador native, faces multiple charges connected to the Aug. 2023 death of Morin. The 37-year-old mother of five, was raped and murdered while jogging along Harford County’s Ma & Pa Trail.

RELATED | Rachel Morin’s alleged killer to stand trial, facing life sentence

In October, it was announced that Martinez-Hernandez’s trial would be delayed until April 1, 2025. The defendant’s public defenders had requested a delay because they wanted more time to review evidence, including DNA and surveillance footage.

Martinez-Hernandez had previously waived his right to a speedy trial through an interpreter. His next court appearance is a motions hearing set for January 31, followed by a March 31 pretrial conference.

The trial is expected to last more than two weeks, through April 16.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company.