Rachel Morin’s alleged killer wants change of venue

Posted at 11:12 AM, January 3, 2025
Scripps News Baltimore Scripps News Baltimore and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

BEL AIR, Md. (Scripps News Baltimore/Court TV) — The man accused of killing Rachel Morin wants his trial moved out of Harford County, Maryland.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez arrest photo

This June 15, 2024 arrest photo provided by the Tulsa Police Dept. shows Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, wanted in the murder of Rachel Morin. (Tulsa Police Dept. via Scripps News Tulsa)

Attorneys for Victor Martinez-Hernandez say their client can’t receive a fair trial because the murder case has been the subject of “numerous inflammatory and prejudicial reports in both legacy and social media.”

Martinez-Hernandez, a 24-year-old El Salvador native, faces multiple charges connected to the Aug. 2023 death of Morin. The 37-year-old mother of five, was raped and murdered while jogging along Harford County’s Ma & Pa Trail.

RELATED | Rachel Morin’s alleged killer to stand trial, facing life sentence

In October, it was announced that Martinez-Hernandez’s trial would be delayed until April 1, 2025. The defendant’s public defenders had requested a delay because they wanted more time to review evidence, including DNA and surveillance footage.

Rachel Morin (Rice, Murtha, Psoras Trial Lawyers)

Martinez-Hernandez had previously waived his right to a speedy trial through an interpreter. His next court appearance is a motions hearing set for January 31, followed by a March 31 pretrial conference.

The trial is expected to last more than two weeks, through April 16.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Female news anchor on set with a picture of a blonde murder victim on the monitor.
play button

Julie: ‘This Monster May Win the Battle, But He’s Gonna Lose the War’

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who's accused of killing Rachel Morin, wants a change of venue out of Harford County. More

Rachel Morin's alleged killer, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, will stand trial in October as prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
play button

Rachel Morin’s Alleged Killer to Stand Trial

Rachel Morin's alleged killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, will stand trial as prosecutors seek a life sentence without parole. More

Rachel Morin’s alleged killer to stand trial, facing life sentence

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence for Rachel Morin's accused killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, set to stand trial later this year. More

TRENDING

Vinnie Politan Investigates graphic
Opening Statements with Julie Grant
Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan

LATEST NEWS

photos of Karen Read and Richard Green
Shamsud-Din Jabbar

SCRIPPS NEWS