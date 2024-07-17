Rachel Morin’s alleged killer to stand trial, facing life sentence

Posted at 2:51 PM, July 17, 2024 and last updated 10:53 AM, July 17, 2024
Beth Hemphill Beth Hemphill

BEL AIR, Md.  (Court TV) —  Rachel Morin‘s alleged killer will stand trial in October as prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23,  is facing a half-dozen charges, including first-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping, in connection with Morin’s death. He’s currently being held without bail.

rachel morin and sketches of suspected killer

(L) Rachel Morin, (C) Sketches of Rachel Morin’s suspected killer, (R) An image from a video shows who police believe is the suspect in Rachel Morin’s murder. (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was raped and murdered last August while jogging on the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County, Maryland. Her case attracted national attention as investigators worked with her family to find her killer. The law firm representing Morin’s family started The Rachel Morin Reward Fund, offering a $35,000 reward for information when investigators found a suspect.

A massive investigation spanning 10 months led to the arrest of Martinez-Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, who was apprehended in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month.

Martinez-Hernandez was in the United States illegally at the time of Morin’s murder and had previously been expelled from the country on three different occasions. Police also believe Hernandez is responsible for a homicide in El Salvador and a home invasion in Los Angeles.

Morin’s family stepped into the political spotlight when they appeared on stage on day two of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Rachel’s brother, Michael, spoke to a packed room about his sister’s death, saying,

“Open borders are often portrayed as compassionate and virtuous, but there is nothing compassionate about allowing violent criminals into our country and robbing children of their mother,” Michael said before a packed audience. “My sister’s death was preventable.”

Politics aside, Martinez-Hernandez is represented by the Maryland Public Defenders Office and was expected to appear for his initial appearance on July 22 until the hearing was canceled at the last minute.

Lawyers on both sides are expected to attend an Oct. 4 motions hearing before the trial, currently slated for Oct. 23. Martinez-Hernandez is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More In:

Related Stories

A grand jury has indicted suspect, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who's accused of raping and beating Rachel Morin to death while she was out jogging in Maryland in Aug. 2023.

Suspect in Rachel Morin’s Death Indicted by Grand Jury

A grand jury has indicted suspect, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who's accused of raping and beating Rachel Morin to death. More

Rachel Morin's alleged killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, is extradited to Maryland after he was arrested in connection with Morin's rape and murder.

Rachel Morin’s Alleged Killer Extradited to Maryland

Rachel Morin's alleged killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, is extradited after he was arrested in connection with Morin's rape and murder. More

combo image of two women

Rachel Morin’s Sister ‘Overwhelmed With Tears’ Over Suspect’s Arrest

Erin Morin-Layman, the sister of Rachel Morin, discusses how their family is doing after authorities announced an arrest. More

TRENDING

Julie Grant/Alec Baldwin/Hannah Gutierrez

LATEST NEWS

side by side photos of Madeline Soto and Stephan Sterns
A jury convicted Hannah Gutierrez of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

SCRIPPS NEWS