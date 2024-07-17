Rachel Morin’s alleged killer to stand trial, facing life sentence

BEL AIR, Md. (Court TV) — Rachel Morin‘s alleged killer will stand trial in October as prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, is facing a half-dozen charges, including first-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping, in connection with Morin’s death. He’s currently being held without bail.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was raped and murdered last August while jogging on the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County, Maryland. Her case attracted national attention as investigators worked with her family to find her killer. The law firm representing Morin’s family started The Rachel Morin Reward Fund, offering a $35,000 reward for information when investigators found a suspect.

A massive investigation spanning 10 months led to the arrest of Martinez-Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, who was apprehended in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month.

Investigators tied Martinez-Hernandez to her death using advanced DNA technology after he’d been on the run for months. He has since been extradited to Maryland, where he remains in custody before trial.

Martinez-Hernandez was in the United States illegally at the time of Morin’s murder and had previously been expelled from the country on three different occasions. Police also believe Hernandez is responsible for a homicide in El Salvador and a home invasion in Los Angeles.

Morin’s family stepped into the political spotlight when they appeared on stage on day two of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Rachel’s brother, Michael, spoke to a packed room about his sister’s death, saying,

“Open borders are often portrayed as compassionate and virtuous, but there is nothing compassionate about allowing violent criminals into our country and robbing children of their mother,” Michael said before a packed audience. “My sister’s death was preventable.”

Politics aside, Martinez-Hernandez is represented by the Maryland Public Defenders Office and was expected to appear for his initial appearance on July 22 until the hearing was canceled at the last minute.

Lawyers on both sides are expected to attend an Oct. 4 motions hearing before the trial, currently slated for Oct. 23. Martinez-Hernandez is presumed innocent until proven guilty.