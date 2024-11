In this episode of ‘The Murder of Laken Riley,’ Special Prosecutor Sheila Ross passionately conveyed to the judge the harrowing struggle that Laken Riley endured, stating that she “fought for her life” and fiercely defended her “dignity” in the face of Jose Ibarra’s attempted rape. Meanwhile, Defense Attorney Dustin Kirby presented a contrasting viewpoint, arguing in his opening statements that the evidence linking Ibarra to the crime is circumstantial.

