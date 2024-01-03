Video shows man attack judge during sentencing

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — Scripps News Las Vegas has obtained video of a Clark County District Court judge being violently attacked by a man during a hearing on Wednesday morning.

The man involved in the attack is Delone Redden, who was being sentenced for aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm prior to the attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus. He entered a guilty plea in a previous hearing.

The video shows Judge Holthus denying Redden’s request for probation due to his criminal history and preparing to sentence him to jail time. Redden can be seen then leaping over the judge’s bench to tackle her.

Warning: The video below contains strong language and violence. Viewer discretion is advised.



He can be heard repeatedly punching her and yelling expletives while security officers attempt to restrain him.

According to the Las Vegas District Court, Judge Holthus experienced some injuries and her condition is being monitored. The marshal sustained injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

The district court also sent the following statement to Scripps News Las Vegas: