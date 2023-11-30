Woman stabs boyfriend’s eye with rabies needle for eyeing other women

Posted at 5:03 PM, November 30, 2023

MIAMI (Scripps News) A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated battery for reportedly stabbing her boyfriend in the eye with what police are calling a “rabies needle” after accusing him of looking at other women.

Sandra Jimenez, 44, and her boyfriend of eight years were in a heated argument about the boyfriend’s habit of “looking at other women” on Saturday, according to the Miami Police Department.

Sandra Jimenez booking photo

This booking photo shows Sandra Jimenez, 44, who has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the eye with what police called a “rabies needle.” (Miami Police Dept.)

When her boyfriend chose to lay down on the couch, Jimenez ambushed him with “two rabies needles” they had for their dogs, stabbing him in one eyelid.

She quickly fled the scene while her boyfriend called the police. He was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to local news outlet NBC6.

NBC6 also reports that police found Jimenez in her car and told them that her boyfriend’s wounds were self-inflicted.

It’s unclear why Jimenez had “rabies needles” at home, as Florida state law requires pets to be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian.

Jimenez appeared in court on Monday, pleading not guilty to the felony charge of aggravated battery. The judge set a $7,500 bond, ordered her to stay away from her boyfriend, and placed her on house arrest with a strict no-contact order, barring contact in any form towards the victim.

Jimenez was given a public defender, but Scripps News was not able to obtain information on them. She’s scheduled to appear for her arraignment on Dec. 26.

 

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps company.

