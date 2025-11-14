IWAK S3Ep4

Body Language Expert: Dima Tower 'Fits the Mold of... a Murderer'

Human Behavior and Body Language Expert Susan Constantine breaks down Dima Tower’s body language, saying Tower was ‘detached, angry and showed no emotion,’ and that ‘he fits the mold of what you would expect of a murderer.’ (11/14/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Human Behavior and Body Language Expert

Impact Statements: Dima Tower 'Killed Two People Who Loved Him'

Dima Tower: 'When I Committed These Acts... I Lost My Mind'

Robbie Tower's Father: 'I Don't Want Dima To Use My Name Anymore'

Adopted Son Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Adopted Son Murder Trial: State's Rebuttal Closing Argument

Defense to Jury: 'Come Back with Manslaughter Verdict' for Dima Tower

State: Dima Tower 'Stabbed His Parents Over 140 Times'

Dima Tower Takes Stand In His Own Defense, Becomes Combative During Cross

DNA Analyst Examines Blood on Knife Blade Used in Brutal Double Murder

Defendant Interrogated After Alleged Brutal Killing of Adoptive Parents

Eyewitness: Defendant Dima Tower Had 'Blood on His Hands'

