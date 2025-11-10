FL v. Dima Tower: Troubled Orphan Murder Trial

SARASOTA, Fla. (Court TV) — A man on trial in Florida faces a potential life sentence if he’s convicted of brutally murdering his adoptive parents.

Dima Tower, 24, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder as well as fleeing from police in the deaths of Jennifer and Robbie Tower.

Police were called to the Towers’ North Port, Florida, home on Aug. 31, 2023, after a 911 caller reported a woman banging on her door, screaming, “I need help!” Dima, covered in blood, was loading items into his car when officers arrived at the scene. He allegedly ignored their commands to stop and led them on a pursuit across county lines.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks to get the vehicle to stop; at that point, Dima allegedly ran from the car into the woods. He was arrested the next day at a gas station, still wearing the same clothing.

When police searched the home the victims shared with the defendant, they found Jennifer and Robbie, lying head-to-head, face down, on the floor covered in blood. Officers noted blood covering the couches in the living room, the bed in the master bedroom, the inside of the front door and portions of the kitchen.

Records obtained by Scripps News Fort Myers revealed Dima had a history of violence, dating back to 2018, when the victims called police to report that Dima had pushed Jennifer. In 2019, Robbie told police he wanted Dima removed from the home and said he slept with his door locked at night out of fear.