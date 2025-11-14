State: Dima Tower 'Stabbed His Parents Over 140 Times'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Karen Fraivillig presents the State's closing argument in Dima Tower's murder trial emphasizing, that Tower 'stabbed his parents, by a conservative estimate, over 140 times... 79 to Jennifer and 68 to Robbie,' his adoptive parents. (11/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?