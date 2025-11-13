IWAK S3Ep4

Dima Tower becomes combative during his time on the stand. When asked about killing his adoptive parents he says, 'I wasn't thinking anything; what is there to think about?" and 'These people were not my parents.' (11/13/25) MORE

Dima Tower Takes Stand In His Own Defense, Becomes Combative During Cross

DNA Analyst Examines Blood on Knife Blade Used in Brutal Double Murder

Defendant Interrogated After Alleged Brutal Killing of Adoptive Parents

Eyewitness: Defendant Dima Tower Had 'Blood on His Hands'

Adopted Son Murder Trial: Dash Cam of High Speed Pursuit of Dima Tower

Defense: Find Tower 'Guilty of Manslaughter' in Adoptive Parents' Deaths

Prosecution: Dima Tower Was in 'Rage' During Adoptive Parents' Death

Neighbor: I Heard 'Banging and Screaming for Help,' Made 911 Call

Adopted Son Murder Trial: Defendant Breaks Down in Court

