Brian Kohberger in Court Today: What to Expect

Julie discusses suspected killer Brian Kohberger, who's requesting a change in venue today. A trial date may be announced too. Kohberger is charged in the stabbing deaths of 4 U. of Idaho students. Plus, all that's trending in true crime. (2/28/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Kaitlyn Coones, the Ohio teen who's accused of killing her adult boyfriend's mother, has bond set at $1.75M.

Teen Accused of Killing Boyfriend's Mother Has Bond Set at $1.75M

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and discusses Kayla Montgomery.

Crystal Sorey's Thoughts on Kayla Montgomery and Her Parole Hearing

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and says that there are plans to search for Harmony Montgomery.

Crystal Sorey: 'It's Hard for Me to Carry On Knowing She's Out There'

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan.

Crystal Sorey's Thoughts on Little Harmony's Killer, Adam Montgomery

Julie Grant with a picture of slain UGA nursing student Laken Riley on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'The Good People Far Outnumber the Bad'

A man stands in court

Prosecutors Allege Death Threat to Victim in Robert Telles Case

GFX of Bryan Kohberger.

Brian Kohberger in Court Today: What to Expect

Julie Grant at the anchor desk with Karen Read and John O'Keefe on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'The Court of Public Opinion Can Be Very Unbalanced'

Bryan Kohberger's defense requested a change of venue.

Bryan Kohberger's Defense Requested Change of Venue

Arrest affidavit alleges horrific details of Laken Riley's murder.

Arrest Affidavit Alleges Horrific Details of Laken Riley Murder

Jury deliberations began on Tuesday in the Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial.

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Jury Deliberations Begin

After the deadly shooting on the set of 'Rust,' did production continue?

Did 'Rust' Production Continue After Shooting Death?

MORE VIDEOS