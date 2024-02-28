Brian Kohberger in Court Today: What to Expect

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie discusses suspected killer Brian Kohberger, who's requesting a change in venue today. A trial date may be announced too. Kohberger is charged in the stabbing deaths of 4 U. of Idaho students. Plus, all that's trending in true crime. (2/28/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?