A press conference is held after Brian Walshe was convicted of killing his missing wife, Ana Walshe. The jury deliberated for a little less than six hours before reaching a verdict. (12/15/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Brian Walshe Post-Guilty Verdict Press Conference

The Disappearance of Ana Walshe Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Paul Hicks' Ex Describes Knowledge of Regina's Death

Prosecution: 'Ana Walshe Is Dead Because Brian Murdered Her'

Defense: Brian and Ana Walshe Were 'Planning For The Future'

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 9

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 8

Brian Walshe Declines to Testify, Defense Will Not Present Case

Ana Walshe's Former Boss Gets Emotional Describing Last Night Seen Alive

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 7

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 6

Brian Walshe Crime Scene Photos Include Snips, Hatchet, Blood Stains

