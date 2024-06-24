Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Jury Selection Underway

Jury selection is underway in the Brother & Sister Murder Trial where two siblings, Karen Murray, 49, and Michael Murray, 43, are charged with murder for the alleged neglect of their mother, Sheila Murray.

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Jury Selection Underway

Families of the victims in the Parkland School Shooting will have one less physical reminder of that tragic day as crews started demolishing a Marjory Stoneman Douglas school building where 17 people were killed by Nikolas Cruz in 2018.

Parkland School Shooting: Demolition of School Building Begins

Judge Scolds Teen Murder Suspect's Attorney in Court

Chrystul Kizer pled guilty to the charge of second-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement. Kizer, 23, was a teenager at the time she was accused of shooting Randall Volar, who Kizer claims sexually assaulted her and other teenage girls.

Chrystul Kizer Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Reckless Homicide

14-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Mom: Can it Be Related to New Medication?

Judge Has Harsh Words for Crumbleys Before Delivering Lengthy Sentence

Evidence Includes Troubling Texts Among 'Gilbert Goons' in Teen's Murder

Three months after she was released from prison to live with her new husband, it appears the honeymoon period has ended for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Split From Husband

Prosecution, Victims' Families React to James Crumbley Verdict

School Shooter Dad Trial: Watch the Verdict

School Shooter Dad Trial: Victim's Family Waits for Verdict

Julie Grant Says Shooter Wanted to Get Caught So He'd Be Committed

