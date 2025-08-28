Cardi B Takes the Stand For Second Day In Her Civil Assault Trial

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, takes the stand for a second day in her civil assault trial. The rapper is fighting a lawsuit claiming that she attacked security guard, Emani Ellis. Closings are expected on Sept. 2. (8/28/25) MORE

Assault, Celebrities on Trial, Civil Lawsuits

Latest Videos

Cardi B takes the stand for second day

Cardi B Takes the Stand For Second Day In Her Civil Assault Trial

dr david finke

Cardi B's Gynecologist on Office Clash: 'It Was An Epic Yelling Match'

Cardi B testifies

Cardi B: Me and Emani Ellis Were 'Chest-to-Chest' but No Physical Incident

Security guard Emani Ellis, the plaintiff in the civil case against Cardi B, detailed verbal and physical assaults she claims she was subjected to when the rapper visited a doctor's office housed in the building where she worked security.

Plaintiff: Cardi B Body Shamed Me, Cursed Me Out, Spat On Me, Cut Me

cardi b trial opening statements

Opening Statements Reveal Dispute Over Facts of Alleged Cardi B Assault

Karen Read and her defense team listen to verdict being read aloud

Karen Read Seeks to Dismiss Claims in John O'Keefe's Family's Civil Suit

jodi hildebrandt and ruby franke

Ruby Franke's Ex-Husband Files Lawsuit Against Jodi Hildebrandt

splitscreen: close up of a woman/wideshot of a row of people sitting in the courtroom gallery

Karen Read Seeks Dismissal of O'Keefe Family Wrongful Death Civil Suit

close-up photo of Diddy.

Judge Rules in Diddy's Favor By Narrowing Scope of Civil Suit

three men

Karen Read Gets New Attorneys For Civil Case

splitscreen: glamorous actress/handsome director

Judge: Justin Baldoni Can See Texts Between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

A judge has dismissed actor/director Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's Suit Against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

MORE VIDEOS