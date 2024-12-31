Cheerleader Charged in Killing of Rival's Show Goat

- Watch Live
Cheerleader Aubrey Vanlandingham is charged with animal cruelty for allegedly poisoning and killing a rival's show goat, Willie. Police have video they say shows the teen using a syringe-like device to put bleach in Willie's mouth. (12/31/24) MORE
