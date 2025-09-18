Children Under the Bed Case: Brother and Sister Defendants Back in Court

- Watch Live
Dallin and Liberty Griffeth, a brother and sister accused of abusing 9 adopted siblings, were granted $150K and $150K bonds, respectively. They face aggravated child abuse charges, and are due back in court next month for pretrial hearings. (9/17/25) MORE
