Children Under the Bed Case | Vinnie Politan Investigates

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie Politan analyzes the case against Brian and Jill Griffeth, along with their two adult children, Dallin and Liberty, who have been arrested for aggravated child abuse, resulting in the removal of nine children from their home. (8/06/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?