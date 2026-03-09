Boyfriend Submerges '90 Day Fiancé' Star in Water From Behind: State

- Watch Live
During opening statements, the State accused Cole Goldberg of attempted strangulation, saying he grabbed Caroline Schwitzsky, a former “90 Day Fiancé” star, by "the shoulder and neck area and submerged her in the water." (3/9/26) MORE
