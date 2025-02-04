Collin Griffith Stays Silent As Grandmother Defends Him

Was Collin Griffith's grandmother defending her grandson or disparaging her daughter, the victim? Julie Grant examines her testimony. Plus, why the medical examiner reversed their ruling in the case of Ellen Greenberg. (2/4/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem ,

Collin Griffith's Defense: Reasonable Cathy Committed 'Suicide By Son'?

State: Cathy Griffith Left This World Knowing Her Son 'Butchered Her'

Attorney: ‘You’re Really Quick To Throw Dirt on Your Dead Daughter’

Collin Griffith's Grandmother Says Victim Had History of Lying

Jury Views Ring Video From the Day Before Cathy Griffith's Death

Collin Griffith's Grandfather: He Said, 'I Want to Slit Her Throat'

'He Was Emotionless': Investigator Describes Collin Griffith

911 Call: Collin Griffith Says His Mother Fell Onto Knife

Neighbor Describes Seeing Catherine Griffith Pulled By Her Hair

Defense: Collin Griffith's Mother Was 'Unpredictable' And 'Erratic'

Prosecutor: Collin Griffith 'Viciously And Savagely' Killed his Mother

Collin Griffith Asks To Be Excused From Courtroom During 911 Call

