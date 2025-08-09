Countdown to the Case Against Donna Adelson

The 4th trial related to the 2014 killing of FSU law professor Dan Markel is less than 2 weeks away. Donna Adelson faces first-degree murder and other charges related to the death of Markel, her ex-son-in-law. Jury selection begins Aug. 19. (8/8/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire , ,

