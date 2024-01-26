Counterfeit Cash Stashed in Box of Chicken Wings

A man was arrested after police found counterfeit cash hidden inside his box of fast food chicken wings. He was charged with possession of counterfeited bills and possession of tools for counterfeiting, among other charges. (1/26/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Bank robber's polite note.

Bank Robber Demands Cash... But He's Super Nice So it's (Kind of) OK

judge during zoom hearing

Fugitive Refuses to Appear in Court at Hearing

A woman in sunglasses is seen in a surveillance photo

On the Docket: Woman Poses as CPS Worker to Lure Child

man leaping over judicial bench

Man Who Attacked Judge Refuses to Return to Court

A young boy sits in a police cruiser

Mother Refuses to Sign Probation Terms for Child's Public Urination

A man and woman embrace

Pilot Accused of Trying to Cut Engines Released

book returned 104 years late.

Library Book Returned 104 Years Late

Mattioli verdict announced.

Deadly Cop Chokehold Trial: Watch the Verdict

Tuba player punches heckler at college football game.

Tuba Player Punches Heckler Without Missing a Beat

Gregory Anderson's closing arguments in Kowalskki case.

'Take Care of Maya' Trial: Kowalski Family Attorneys Deliver Closing Arguments

Britney Spears pulled over.

Britney Spears Pulled Over: Will Tee-Tee Defense Work?

Celebrity nail artist Jenny Bui's husband caught on camera allegedly setting fire to her nail salon.

Cardi B's Nail Artist's Husband Charged with Setting Her Salon on Fire

MORE VIDEOS