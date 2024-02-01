Obumseli Attorney: Clenneys are 'Like an Organized Crime Family'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The attorney representing the victim’s family, Michael Haggard, spoke to Court TV about the latest charges against Courtney Clenney and her parents, who prosecutors said tried to illegally gain access to Christian Obumseli’s laptop after his death. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?