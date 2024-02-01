Obumseli Attorney: Clenneys are 'Like an Organized Crime Family'

The attorney representing the victim’s family, Michael Haggard, spoke to Court TV about the latest charges against Courtney Clenney and her parents, who prosecutors said tried to illegally gain access to Christian Obumseli’s laptop after his death.    MORE

Latest Videos

Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli (left) Michael Haggard (right)

Chrystul Kizer is escorted into court

On the Docket: Teen Charged in Murder of Alleged Sex Trafficker

Sabrina Puglisi

Courtney Clenney’s Attorney Describes 'Toxic Relationship' Seen in New Video

Hannah Payne stands in court during sentencing

Car Crash Vigilante Trial: Hannah Payne's Sentencing

A man in a suit speaks at a lectern

Hannah Payne's Attorney: 'This Was All Done With Good Intentions'

Hannah Payne cries in court

Prosecutor Asks Judge to Consider 'The Real Hannah Payne'

A woman testified in court

Car Crash Vigilante Trial: Victim's Siblings Deliver Emotional Statements

Chanley Painter walks with Hannah Payne's attorney

Hannah Payne's Attorney Talks to Court TV Before Sentencing

split screen of cell phone video and Hannah Payne

After the Verdict: Car Crash Vigilante Trial

Hannah Payne testifies in court

Car Crash Vigilante Trial: Hannah Payne Denies Pulling the Trigger

Hannah Payne testifies in court

Hannah Payne Says Victim Pulled Her into Vehicle

still from cell phone video shows a confrontation

Car Crash Vigilante Trial: Day 3 Recap

