Black Swan Murder Trial: Jury Selection Set to Begin in Late July

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jury selection is slated to begin in late July in the Black Swan Murder Trial where Ashley Benefield is accused in the shooting death of her husband, Doug. Benefield claims self-defense, while prosecutors say it was about a custody dispute. (7/19/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?