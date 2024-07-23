Jury Selected in the Black Swan Murder Trial

The jury is selected in the Black Swan Murder Trial. Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Doug Benefield. Ashley claims she shot her husband in self-defense. (7/22/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

The jury is selected in the Black Swan Murder Trial. Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Doug Benefield. Ashley claims she shot her husband in self-defense.

Jury Selected in the Black Swan Murder Trial

Jury deliberations lasted a little over four hours in the Abused Wife or Murderer Trial where Marcia Thompson is facing trial for the shooting death of her husband, Terry Thompson.

Verdict Reached in Abused Wife or Murderer Trial

attorney speaks to judge

Ashley Benefield's Defense Asks Judge to Recuse Themselves from Case

Jury selection is slated to begin in late July in the Black Swan Murder Trial where Ashley Benefield is accused in the shooting death of her husband, Doug. Benefield claims self-defense, while prosecutors say it was about a custody dispute.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Jury Selection Set to Begin in Late July

Teresa Benton

Victim’s Ex Surprise Proffer: ‘He Threatened Me with Machete’

Doug Benefield's former attorney, Stephanie Murphy, joins Court TV to discuss the status of the family court case that occurred before Ashley Benefield killed her husband, Doug.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Doug Benefield's Former Attorney Joins Court TV

Court TV speaks with Doug Benefield's cousin, Tommie Benefield. Tommie speaks about the circumstances in which Doug and Ashley were purportedly reconciling and on the verge of withdrawing the divorce petition and move to Maryland together up until he was killed.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Court TV Speaks With Doug Benefield's Cousin

Marcia Thompson takes the stand in the Abused Wife or Murderer Trial. Thompson, a U.S. Customs officer is facing trial for the shooting death of her husband, Terry Thompson.

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Marcia Thompson Takes the Stand

Ashley Benefield appears at a pre-trial hearing as supporters gather ahead of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Jury selection begins on July 22, as Benefield faces trial on charges she murdered her husband, Douglas.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Ashley Benefield Appears at Pre-Trial Hearing

Peterson looks straight at Zoom camera.

Scott Peterson Continues Quest for New Trial

Court TV takes a look at the 'We Stand With Ashley' movement as the Black Swan Murder Trial approaches. Ashley Benefield, 32, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield, 58 in Sept. 2020.

Black Swan Murder Trial: A Look at the "We Stand With Ashley Movement"

two women in court

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Opening Statements

MORE VIDEOS